Death Note musical's English-language cast revealed

According to Comicbook.com, the English language version of the Death Note Musical has announced its cast.

Musicals occupy an interesting space in pop culture. When you look at the financials for almost every popular Broadway musical, you come to find out that they're all absurdly lucrative. However, musicals are also somewhat dismissed by the general movie-going public. Unlike Bollywood, where musical numbers are expected in film, American cinema generally likes to keep musicals and narratives segregated, barring a few popular movies.

One of the reasons musical films have lost their mainstream appeal is how genre slavishly aims to replicate the theatrical experience instead of uniquely creating a cinematic musical experience. However, whenever television shows, or films are adapted to the stage, they usually work perfectly. Obviously, the success of adapting a television show or movie on the stage depends on the property, but more times than not, the results bear deliciously campy fruit. Hopefully, the new Death Note English language musical will follow suit, as the series seems oddly perfect for the stage.