Duke Nukem remaster slammed for use of AI art

First System Shock, now this – what is it with retro games and AI art? Blaze Entertainment, the studio behind a remaster of the first two Duke Nukem games (for their own proprietary console, weirdly enough), triumphantly revealed their cover art for the collection… only to be instantly skewered for its shoddy, obviously AI-generated quality. The original artwork has since been taken down, but as this is the Internet, reuploads abound:

Apparently the cover art for the Duke Nukem 1 & 2 remaster is AI generated



oh come the fuck on man this cannot be more cheaper pic.twitter.com/jLJQvVWP59 — Meido 2.0 💾 (@MeidoIDKFA) May 31, 2023

First rule of art in 2023: always look at the hands. Blaze was quick to publish a retraction, stating that the art was commissioned and that they were, indeed, duped by the "artist". Evidently, no one at the studio has eyes.