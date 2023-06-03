If you love The Smiths but can't bring yourself to listen to them anymore because of Morrissey's dismal politics, you can just write your own Smiths songs, courtesy of Desmond Doom's how-to video, entitled "How to Write a Smiths Song in One Minute," which he explains is "Made out of love for Moz and Marr's songwriting in The Smiths!"

Here are the steps, as explained by Desmond Doom:

Start with a nice jangly guitar riff Add a cool bassline under it Now add drums and acoustic guitar for more jangle Pick near bridge for more jangle Use the same three notes and sing about being English and work and love (Desmond Doom provides a great example: "On England's such a charming place, I hate this job, but at least I get to see your face") Use the same three notes for the major key

He ends the video by exclaiming: "And there you have it, now go write a Smiths album!"

If you've somehow forgotten how bad Morrissey's politics are and you need a quick primer, check out this handy list compiled by Madeline Carpou at The Mary Sue, who also provides this great analysis of what went wrong with Moz: