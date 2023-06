Karen Thürler makes awesome ceramics that look like Tamagotchi digital pets. All the cool kids in the late 90s and early 2000s had a Tamagotchi on a keychain connected to their backpack. Thürler's Tamagotchi-inspired ceramic sculptures don't need to be fed or played with (too much pressure for me!), and they look freaking adorable. I'd prefer admiring Thürler's amazing ceramics over playing with an actual Tamagotchi anyday.