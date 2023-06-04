Hermit crab turns a dolls head into a walking nightmare

When this hermit crab adopted an old doll's head for a shell, a visual nightmare was unleashed to the seven seas. From the South China Morning Post:

Crews doing beach clean-up work were surprised to discover a hermit crab attached to a plastic doll's head on Wake Island in the western Pacific Ocean. Joseph Cronk, a volunteer on the crew, took a video showing the crab moving along a beach, after either getting stuck inside or taken up residence inside the head-shaped piece of plastic.

I can't imagine what it would be like to see a doll's head laying in the sand, and then see it sprout legs and start walking around. I may have a heart attack.

On a more serious note, it's sad that this poor crab had to live in a piece of plastic, and I hope it was able to find a real shell later on.