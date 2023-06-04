Podcast about the U.S. National Tick Collection

Atlas Obscura released a podcast episode about the U.S. National Tick Collection. Yes, there is a collection dedicated solely to ticks in Statesboro, Georgia.

It belongs to the U.S. National Museum of Natural History (Smithsonian Institution) but has been located at Georgia Southern University since 1990.

It's the largest permanently curated tick collection in the world and is being constantly updated. It "contains specimens from all continents, most of the approximately 860 known species of ticks, and a quarter of the primary tick types." Tune into the podcast to learn more about how such a collection is managed, and about the tiny bloodsucking beasts that fill the museum.