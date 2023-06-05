A moss-covered screaming skull marks the grave of Antoine Michel Wemaer

The grave of Antoine Michel Wemaer, a merchant who turned to piracy in Brugge General Cemetery (also known as 'the cemetery of the skull'). He died in 1837. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/1qg4JgZuQk — 🪦𝕮𝖊𝖒𝖊𝖙𝖊𝖗𝖞 𝕮𝖑𝖚𝖇🪦 (@CemeteryClub) March 3, 2023

The Central Cemetery in Belgium is home to this awesome moss-covered skull. The skull rests on a carving of a pillow, and looks like it's screaming with a wide open mouth. It marks the grave of a wine and textile merchant named Antoine Michel Wemaer. The Central Cemetery has also been dubbed as the "Cemetery of the Skull", due to the popularity of this particular grave. I've seen plenty of cool graves in my life, but this one might just top them all. Wemaer has one bad-ass resting place.

