Brian Eno embarking on first solo tour

Fifty years after experimental music maestro Brian Eno released his first album under his own name, he's embarking on his first solo tour. The concert experience is tied to his 2016 release The Ship but will also include music from throughout his rich catalog. Pitchfork reports that Eno "will be backed by the Baltic Sea Philharmonic (with conductor Kristjan Järvi), the actor Peter Serafinowicz, and Eno's longtime collaborators Leo Abrahams and Peter Chilvers."

"The album The Ship is an unusual piece in that it uses voice but doesn't particularly rely on the song form," Eno says. "It's an atmosphere with occasional characters drifting through it, characters lost in the vague space made by the music. There's a sense of wartime in the background, and a sense of inevitability. There is also a sense of scale which suits an orchestra, and a sense of many people working together. I wanted an orchestra which played music the way I would like to play music: from the heart rather than just from the score. I wanted the players to be young and fresh and enthusiastic. When I first saw the Baltic Sea Philharmonic I found all that… and then noticed they were named after a sea. That sealed it!"

Tour dates: