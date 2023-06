A long stare at this collection of screenshots of vintage computer OS desktops has me thinking that while we've improved many things about the user experience, we made a deluxe mistake adding more than one bit of color depth. Perhaps a "spot" color is too useful to discard, or color in windows which call for color such as browsers, image/video editors and so forth, but the system desktop chrome? Pretty perfect in black and white. [via Hacker News]