Paternity test proves "Sweet" Stan Lane is not Lauren Boebert's father

Congratulations to retired pro-wrestler Stan Lane on not being the father of Lauren Boebert! Boebert and her mother have long accused Lane of being BoeBo's dad, regardless of a previous paternity test proving he was not. Due to years of continued dispute, Lane once again took a paternity test and was proven innocent of participating in the dumbing down of America.
Lane had a friend share his press release on the matter with PW Insider:
Early in my wrestling career while I was living in Florida and working for Championship Wrestling from Florida, I received notice that a woman I had a short affair with was accusing me of fathering her child.
We went through the legal system and completed a court ordered paternity test. I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed.
In spite of the court verdict, the mother of the child – who turned out to be Congresswoman Lauren Boebert – her mother has continued to stick to her original claim.
I agreed to take another DNA Paternity test with Lauren Boebert in May 2023. I allowed Lauren to handle the chain of custody for the samples to alleviate any doubt with the results.
The results came back on May 11,2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father. Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren's apology on behalf of herself and her mother.
I wonder what logic the Boeberts used to continue bugging this guy after the first test?
Lane expressed his desire to return to his quiet life as a retired performer coming out of this situation. As a pro wrestler, "Sweet" Stan Lane was best known for his proficiency as a tag team competitor, with many wrestling fans knowing him for his time as a part of The Midnight Express with Bobby Eaton. However, Lane's tag team success wasn't confined to just one partner. Throughout his career, the wrestling legend celebrated 35 tag team championship reigns with six different partners across the United States.