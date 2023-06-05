Paternity test proves "Sweet" Stan Lane is not Lauren Boebert's father

Congratulations to retired pro-wrestler Stan Lane on not being the father of Lauren Boebert! Boebert and her mother have long accused Lane of being BoeBo's dad, regardless of a previous paternity test proving he was not. Due to years of continued dispute, Lane once again took a paternity test and was proven innocent of participating in the dumbing down of America.

Lane had a friend share his press release on the matter with PW Insider:

Early in my wrestling career while I was living in Florida and working for Championship Wrestling from Florida, I received notice that a woman I had a short affair with was accusing me of fathering her child. We went through the legal system and completed a court ordered paternity test. I was declared not to be the father and the case was dismissed. In spite of the court verdict, the mother of the child – who turned out to be Congresswoman Lauren Boebert – her mother has continued to stick to her original claim. I agreed to take another DNA Paternity test with Lauren Boebert in May 2023. I allowed Lauren to handle the chain of custody for the samples to alleviate any doubt with the results. The results came back on May 11,2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father. Once we both reviewed the results Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren's apology on behalf of herself and her mother.

I wonder what logic the Boeberts used to continue bugging this guy after the first test?

Wrestling Inc: