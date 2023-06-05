Sonic Drive-In customer finds bag of cocaine in her hot dog

In Española, New Mexico, Sonic Drive-In customer Celine Gonzales had happily taken a bite from her hot dog when she felt something odd in her mouth. Turns out, a bag of cocaine had managed to find its way onto the bun.

Gonzales called police who watched surveillance video from inside the restaurant. On screen, they saw Sonic cook David Salazar making the hot dog and then "frantically searching for something he lost." From

According to KOB4, "police said he admitted to them it was his cocaine, and told them he bought it from someone in the Sonic parking lot."

"That's kind of crazy," another customer said. "I just got an ice cream. I hope we're good."