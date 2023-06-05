Volkswagen's iconic microbus makes electric comeback in the US

Volkswagen announced the return of its iconic microbus to the American market. The modern, electric version of this iconic vehicle is named the ID. Buzz. The ID. Buzz will be available in two variants: Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Packed with advanced technology, the electric bus offers features such as a heads-up display, air-conditioned seats, and a spacious 16-square-foot electrochromic glass panoramic sunroof that can switch from opaque to transparent via voice control or touch slider.

Although specific details regarding the range and price of the ID. Buzz haven't been disclosed, Volkswagen has confirmed that the vehicle will be introduced to U.S. dealerships next year. The American version will differ from the short-wheelbase model available in Europe, featuring three rows and seating for seven individuals. The U.S. variant is expected to come with a larger battery.

