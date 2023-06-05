Watch: Bridge in India collapses for the 2nd time in 14 months, captured in spectacular footage

A bridge in India that was still under construction after collapsing in April 2022 collapsed yet again on Sunday. A bystander managed to catch footage of the 820-foot long structure as it suddenly gave out — first one half, and then the other — crashing, with a loud thudding splash, into the water. (See video below, posted by ANI.)

At a cost of 17 billion rupees ($208 million), according to ABC, a private company has been working on this twice-collapsed bridge for nearly a decade, but, obviously, without much success.

