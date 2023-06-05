Watch Denzel the Labrador open a wrapped present

Meet Denzel, an adorable Labrador who lives in England and who absolutely loves dinosaurs. His human calls him a "Labraseal" because she thinks he looks just like a seal, and I have to admit, I definitely see the resemblance.

I stumbled across this video of Denzel opening a present, and it made me smile, so I'm sharing it with y'all.

The lucky pup gets a new toy each week–he picks out a package from a basket, then carries it outside to open it. I love how he stomps his little feet waiting for his human to open the door. He's so patient and determined as he works on the wrapping paper, and so delighted when he discovers a stuffed dinosaur inside! It's so cute how he carries his new dinosaur friend while running around the yard, and then settles into his bed with it. What an adorable Labraseal! Enjoy! And if you want to see more of the cutie, check out his Instagram.