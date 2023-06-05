Yellowstone visitors, please don't pick up baby wild animals and drive them around

Remember recently when some dummy in Yellowstone National Park handled a baby bison, resulting in it being euthanized after it was rejected by its herd? In another act of brilliance in the same location on Memorial Day Weekend, tourists apparently picked up a newborn elk in the park and drove it to the West Yellowstone, Montana police station.

According to an official NPS statement, "the elk later ran off into the forest and its condition is unknown. This incident is under investigation and there is no additional information to share."

