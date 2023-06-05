Yellowstone visitors, please don't pick up baby wild animals and drive them around

Remember recently when some dummy in Yellowstone National Park handled a baby bison, resulting in it being euthanized after it was rejected by its herd? In another act of brilliance in the same location on Memorial Day Weekend, tourists apparently picked up a newborn elk in the park and drove it to the West Yellowstone, Montana police station.
According to an official NPS statement, "the elk later ran off into the forest and its condition is unknown. This incident is under investigation and there is no additional information to share."
From the NPS:
Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival. When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space.
Park regulations require that you stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines, injury, and even death.