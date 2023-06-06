Angry Republicans revolt against McCarthy and side with Democrats on House floor

In an unusual tit-for-tat maneuver, a pissy Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and nine other disgruntled conservatives just flipped off their fellow Republicans by siding with the Democrats, voting no on a couple of GOP bills aimed at protecting gas stoves.

It's not that the likes of extremist Congressman Gaetz cares one iota about the environment — just last January on the subject of gas stoves he tweeted, "You'll have to pry it from my COLD DEAD HANDS!" — but rather he and his conservative colleagues rebelled today in retaliation over the recently passed bipartisan debt ceiling bill led by President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

"Today we took down the rule because we're frustrated at the way this place is operating. We took a stand in January to end the era of the imperial speakership, and we're concerned that the fundamental commitments that allowed Kevin McCarthy to assume the Speakership have been violated as a consequence of the debt limit deal," Florida's sore lawmaker said, suggesting that puppet McCarthy popped a string and stepped out of line when he voted last week to prevent a U.S. and global economic catastrophe. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

From NBC News:

The procedural vote was rejected, 206 to 220, stunning longtime lawmakers and reporters who have not seen a rule vote — a procedural measure typically widely supported by the majority party — go down in decades. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, along with a conservative ally, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., gathered on the steps of the Capitol after voting to rail at how McCarthy and his leadership team handled negotiations to lift the debt ceiling. … The 11 Republicans who voted against the rule are: Gaetz, Reps. Chip Roy of Texas; Matt Rosendale of Montana; Rob Bishop of North Carolina; Ken Buck of Colorado; Eli Crane and Andy Biggs, both of Arizona; Tim Burchett of Tennessee; Ralph Norman of South Carolina; Bob Good of Virginia; and Lauren Boebert of Colorado. A 12th Republican, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., also voted no, a procedural step that would allow leaders to bring the rule to the floor at a later date.