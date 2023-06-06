Bizarre mystery creature seen swimming in South Carolina waters (video)

This strange creature was recently spotted swimming off Pawleys Island, South Carolina. While some suggest it could be a sea hare (aka sea slug), they aren't native to the area.

"The people in my office are mostly stumped, but we're not the experts," a representative form the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said after they were asked to review the clip.

The mystery is now in the hands of the Marine Resources Research Institute in Charleston who have yet to definitively identify the curious creature.

(UPI)