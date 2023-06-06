"Community" movie, so close to happening, now postponed due to writers' strike

Actor/producer Joel McHale confirmed that a movie based on the TV show Community was scheduled to start shooting this Summer, with a script by show creator Dan Harmon and Andrew Guest, but it has now been postponed due to the writers' strike.

"We had a shooting date coming up, which was going to be in the summer," McHale told Variety. "And I think they were extremely close to — I mean, Dan is somebody that tweaks things but, obviously, that's all stopped. But I think it was pretty darn close. It was close, the shoot date was coming up and we were all excited to do it and then the writers strike happened, which obviously put everything on hold, and rightfully so. The writers are asking for very reasonable things. Writers need to be paid properly."

With six seasons under its belt, Community is only missing the movie to fulfill its destiny.