Cookie Monster singing 'Who Stole the Cookies?' but in Korean

Who stole the painted rice cakes, er, I mean, cookies from the cookie jar? Korean-speaking Cookie Monster sure would like to know! While Sesame Street's Korean adaptation (세서미 스트리트) has been on the air in South Korea since 1981, this video was just released on the main Sesame Street YouTube Channel.

In the segment, watch as Cookie Monster comes upon a cookie jar and opens it, only to discover it's empty. Enter Elmo and Abby. Together they start singing a familiar tune but in Korean, "누가 쿠키를 먹었을까?" ("Who Stole the Cookies?"). Spoiler: It was Cookie Monster himself who stole the cookies from the cookie jar.

Need the English version? You're welcome:

