Cop hired after charges of sexual abuse of minor and domestic violence faces new count of reckless homicide

Ohio cop Caleb Savage, 30, was charged with child sexual abuse and domestic violence, hired after the former charge was dropped, then went on to kill a motorist. He's been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of reckless homicide, reports WCPO News.

In Fayette County, in April 2019, Savage was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. He was scheduled to appear in court for trial in August 2019, but the case was dismissed after the victim declined to testify. In Clark County, in October 2019, Savage was charged with one count of domestic violence and one count of assault, court records show. Documents filed in the case say that, while arguing with a woman and wrestling for her cell phone, Savage punched the woman in the back of the head. Savage ultimately pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of disorderly conduct in that case, according to court records. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but those 30 days were intended to go unserved unless Savage re-offended within that time. He was also sentenced to pay a fine.

The circumstances of the motorist's death suggest an unnecessary pursuit, but the cameras were off. That it conforms to "protocol" to run people off the road then leave them to die without even stopping is a reminder that problem officers are not the biggest problem at hand.

Savage allegedly chased Mitchell onto KY-3056 and, two miles after the chase began, Mitchell lost control of the Dodge Charger and crashed off the side of the road. … KSP's investigators presented the case to a Mason County Grand Jury, which ruled to indict Savage on two charges: Reckless homicide and Failure to render aid/leaving the scene of an accident. KSP said Savage was charged with the second one because the agency's investigation showed Savage did not try to help Mitchell after the crash and instead drove straight back to Ripley. Ripley Mayor Nowana Bingaman said Savage broke department protocol by not turning on his body-worn camera after beginning a pursuit, but said Savage followed all other protocols.

Florida welcomes you, Caleb!