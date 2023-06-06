DeSantis' fragile ego on display as he complains about media's treatment of his wife

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken to complaining about the media's treatment of Florida's First Lady Casey DeSantis. In a radio interview, DeSantis displayed his inflated sense of entitlement by asserting a bias against his wife due to her conservative political stance. According to him, if Mrs. DeSantis were a Democrat, she would be the It Girl of the fashion world, conveniently ignoring the fact that the fashion industry is teeming with conservatives.

"If she were a Democrat, she'd be on every fashion magazine," said the unpleasant governor on the Mark Levin Show. "They would be making her out to be the biggest deal. But because we're conservative, we know that that's not what happens."

DeSantis also praised his wife's supposed contributions to Florida communities, particularly in aiding underprivileged individuals. However, he conveniently omitted the fact that he himself has engaged in dubious practices like kidnapping underprivileged people and transporting them under false pretenses to other states.

It becomes clearer every day that DeSantis, plagued by his fragile ego, mean-spiritedness, and bizarre phony laugh, is incapable of salvaging his unsavory public image.