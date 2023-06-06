Ducking finally, Apple eliminating its most annoying autocorrection

Yes, you can manually turn off the iOS autocorrect feature that annoyingly changes "fuck" to "duck" but now you won't have to bother.

"In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too," Apple's head of software engineering Craig Federighi said yesterday at the Worldwide Developers Conference.

From BBC News:

The changes to the function will come as a result of artificial intelligence (AI), in which autocorrect will get better at predicting your next words and phrases by learning the terms that you use regularly, which includes swearing. The AI which makes this happen is called a transformer model. It learns context by tracking relationships in data, like the words in this sentence, using mathematical techniques[…] The autocorrect change will be part of the iOS 17 operating system upgrades which are expected to be available as a public beta in July, with the general release in September.

Duck yes!