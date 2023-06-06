Federal judge orders unsealing of George Santos' secretive $500K bond cosigners

In a significant development in the criminal fraud case against GOP exemplar George Santos (R-N.Y.), a federal judge has ruled in favor of media organizations' request to unseal the names of his $500,000 bond cosigners, reports The Hill. Santos, who is facing 13 criminal charges, including misleading campaign donors, fraudulent receipt of unemployment benefits, and lying on financial disclosures, had sought to keep the names sealed, feigning concern about the safety of the cosigners due to potential media attention.

The judge has given Santos until Friday to appeal the ruling, and until then, the names will remain sealed.

The judge's decision to unseal the names of the bond cosigners could have implications for the slow-moving ethics investigation into Santos. Could the revelation unveil a web of unsavory connections and morally questionable alliances between the conniving Santos and his cynically loyal GOP comrades in Congress? And even if it does, will it make a difference, given the fact that the GOP has become the party of flat-earthing, space-lasering, QAnon-worshipping, election-denying, science-hating, fascism-loving kooks?