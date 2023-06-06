Former U.S. Intelligence official says the U.S. possesses craft of non-human origin

According to The Debrief (link here), David Charles Grusch, who served as a representative to the U.S. Department of Defense's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), has turned whistleblower, and has given Congress and the Intelligence Community Inspector General classified information about covert programs that retrieved and now hold "intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin."

Grusch said the recoveries of partial fragments through and up to intact vehicles have been made for decades through the present day by the government, its allies, and defense contractors. Analysis has determined that the objects retrieved are "of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures," he said. In filing his complaint, Grusch is represented by a lawyer who served as the original Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG).

If you're skeptical, as I am, you'll ask, Who is Grusch?

The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, 36, a decorated former combat officer in Afghanistan, is a veteran of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). He served as the reconnaissance office's representative to the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force from 2019-2021. From late 2021 to July 2022, he was the NGA's co-lead for UAP analysis and its representative to the task force.

If you're still skeptical, as I am, you'll ask, Is anyone else, with higher authority, coming out to back Grusch up?

Christopher Mellon served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence.

"A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered," Mellon said. "However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress."

Karl Nell, a retired Army colonel who also worked on the UAPTF:

"His assertion concerning the existence of a terrestrial arms race occurring sub-rosa over the past eighty years focused on reverse engineering technologies of unknown origin is fundamentally correct, as is the indisputable realization that at least some of these technologies of unknown origin derive from non-human intelligence."

If you're still skeptical, as I am, you'll ask, What kind of journalists wrote this article?

The authors of the Debrief article were co-authors of the 12/16/17 front-page New York Times article that disclosed the existence of a secret Pentagon program investigating UAP. And the article includes a link to a piece about the investigative and fact-checking process the journalists underwent.

If you're still skeptical, as I am, you'll ask, Then why am I reading about this on Boing Boing, linking to The Debrief, and not The New York Times?

I'm sure there's a good reason.