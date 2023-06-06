Gavin Newsom accuses Ron DeSantis of kidnapping migrants: "You small, pathetic man…"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had some choice words for Florida's Ron DeSantis after the petty governor allegedly used his own state's taxpayer dollars — again — to deceive migrants, this time flying 16 asylum-seekers from Texas to Sacramento unannounced.

Gavin first hurled insults at DeSantis, calling him "small" and "pathetic," and then seemed to accuse the Florida dictator of kidnapping.

"@RonDeSantis, you small, pathetic man," he tweeted last night. "This isn't Martha's Vineyard. Kidnapping charges?"

Gavin then attached a kidnapping law (California Code, Penal Code – PEN § 207) to the Twitter post: "(d) Every person who, being out of this state, abducts or takes by force or fraud any person contrary to the law of the place where that act is committed, and brings, sends, or conveys that person within the limits of this state, and is afterwards found within the limits thereof, is guilty of kidnapping." (See tweet below.)

From the Los Angeles Times: