Here is every music video played on MTV's classic Headbangers Ball (1987-1995)

On April 18, 1987, MTV—which used to show music videos—premiered Headbangers Ball, a program featuring heavy metal and hard rock tracks. The first episode—with Motorhead's Lemmy and Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor as special guest hosts—included their band's "Mean Machine" (above) along with videos from Cinderella, Dokken, and Aerosmith. Over the next decade-plus, Headbangers Ball featured killer cuts by Anthrax, Black Sabbath, Metallica, Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies, Soundgarden, Danzig, and hundreds of other acts, both mainstream and more obscure.

Now, you can watch all 1,215 videos from the show's classic era in a single YouTube playlist.

(And previously: "Watch every music video played on MTV's 120 Minutes")