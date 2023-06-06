Hilarious dog runs through forest with a"stick" three times his length (video)

When most dogs look for sticks to run around with, they usually find an actual stick. But this adventurous doggo doesn't mess around, happily prancing through a forest with the grace of an ice-skater while holding what has to be the longest, most log-like stick any pooch could ever dream about. And although this is definitely "the stick of the day" (or of the year), as the video below says, it's not his only humongous catch in recent times. Check out his TikTok to see some of his other impressive finds.

Front page thumbnail image: Darren William Hall / shutterstock.com