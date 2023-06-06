The Ted Lasso finale's callbacks and the show's parallels to Wizard of Oz

Ted Lasso has come to an end. While I personally believe that Season 3 didn't quite live up to previous ones, I nonetheless appreciate a good callback. And, in this aspect, the final episode didn't disappoint—it was packed with them.

Spoiler alert: Watch the finale before watching any of these three videos!

The parallels the show draws with the Wizard of Oz is explored in this video:

Find out which props the Ted Lasso actors took as souvenirs from the set. Notably, Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, managed to snag his costume, which he plans to bring to Burning Man: