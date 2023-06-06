The trailer for My Adventures With Superman breathes new life into the Man of Steel

Batman rules the world of cartoons. Since the debut of Batman: The Animated Series, the Dark Knight has consistently been a fixture on the small screen. From 2004's The Batman by the talented Jeff Matsuda to James Tucker's Batman: Brave and the Bold, the Caped Crusader has dominated cartoons for several decades. Hell, HBO Max even has a new Batman show for preschoolers called Batwheels. Like his alter ego in the comics, Batman is a cash cow.

Superman, on the other hand, hasn't been as fortunate. Even though Superman: The Animated Series was a direct sequel to Batman TAS, the Man of Steel has yet to have a solo cartoon since. Some die-hard fans of the Big Blue Boy Scout will cite 2006's Legion of Superheroes as a post-Superman TAS show that featured the Man of Steel, but again, Superman was part of an ensemble cast and not the star attraction.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Adult Swim and HBO Max's My Adventures with Superman, the first animated series about the Man of Tomorrow in decades.