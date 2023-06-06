I must admit, before seeing this video, I'd never even thought of how ledger books were printed and what the challenges of printing ledger pages might have been. In this Tested video, Adam visits the American Bookbinders Museum in San Francisco and gets a fascinating tour and history of the ledger press.
The wonderful world of antique ledger printers
- Adam Savage’s Tested
- American Bookbinders Museum
- ledgers
- printing
