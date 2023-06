A dam and hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukarine was destroyed today, flooding and ravaging communities. President Zelensky blamed "Russian terrorists," while the Kremlin claimed Ukrainian "sabotage." Link to the New York Times article here.

A dam and hydroelectric power plant in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, videos verified by The New York Times show, putting thousands of people at risk of flooding and raising questions about safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.https://t.co/RqoCV821jS pic.twitter.com/M7hnsjfjFD — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 6, 2023

Congressman Ted Lieu called the act a Russian war crime and called for Russia to be designated a state sponsor of terrorism.

The blowing up of this dam is another war crime by Russia. Also, it's well past time for Russia to be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism. https://t.co/jeu02n46pW — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 6, 2023

Atlantic writer David Frum called for seizing $200-$300 billion in Russian frozen bank reserves for reparations to Ukraine.