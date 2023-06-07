Across the Spiderverse contains a video game Easter egg

Insomniac's Spider-Man video game is one of the best superhero experiences out there- so it makes sense that the recent Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse would pay tribute to it. Although the video game incarnation of Spider-Man is featured in the movie, more eagle-eyed viewers may spot another nod to the game: a few seconds of gameplay from the upcoming sequel is featured in Miles' room in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay can be seen in Spider-Man : Accross the Spider-Verse 🕸️📸pic.twitter.com/YR0duNKHxm — PlayStation Studios Fans (@PSFans_WW) June 4, 2023

Unfortunately, there's not much to be gleaned from only a couple seconds of low-resolution gameplay, but all the same, it's a nice little treat for fans of both the games and the movies.