After woman offers stray cat a meal, the cat returns with her 3 kittens (video)

A stray cat in Malaysia knew a good thing when she saw it. After a kind businesswoman welcomed the kitty into her karaoke joint with a plate of food, the cat returned — this time with her three little kittens in tow. The mama cat carried her babies "one by one in her mouth" into the shop, and the surprised woman took her cue, offering up a box for the kittens to safely sleep in. In her TikTok, the woman later says after about three days, she was able to find a home for all four cats. (See video below, posted by @Musicbox365.)

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Biamillah Jaya / shutterstock.com