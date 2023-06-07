Chris Christie announces candidacy by attacking Ivanka and Jared: "The grift from this family is breathtaking"

Chris Christie announced his 2024 presidential candidacy yesterday with a bang, wasting no time in hammering the Trump family — specifically Ivanka and Jared Kushner.

"Let me tell you something, everybody. The grift from this family is breathtaking. It's breathtaking," the opportunistic, former New Jersey governor said to a roomful of people in Manchester, New Hampshire, slinging the same insults he's made for years about the avaricious couple.

"Jared Kushner and Ivanka Kushner walk out of the White House, and months later get $2 billion from the Saudis? Two billion dollars from the Saudis. You think it's 'cause some kind of investing genius? Or do you think it's because he was sitting next to the president of the United States for four years doing favors for the Saudis?" Christie said as he paced the room, punctuating his remarks by speaking just inches from the faces of his sitting crowd.

"That's your money," he said. "That's your money he stole – and gave it to his family. You know what that makes us? A banana republic. That's what it makes us." (See video below, posted by Axios' Alex Thompson.)

Of course this is just a continuation of his decades-long feud with the Kushners, which started when Christie prosecuted Jared's criminal father, Charles, two decades ago, and continued in 2016 when he thought he landed a plum position in the Trump administration only to be ousted, presumably by Jared.

Front page thumbnail image: Christopher Halloran / shutterstock.com