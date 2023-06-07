Kids go bananas for 'Peaches' cover by 7-year-old classmate in school's talent show

Cairo, a 7-year-old boy, became an instant sensation at his school's talent show when he performed the popular "Peaches" song from the The Super Mario Bros. Movie, originally sung by actor Jack Black as his character Bowser. Dressed as Bowser and playing the keyboard, Cairo's performance caused the crowd of his fellow classmates to erupt in excitement, turning the event into a wholesome singalong.

Commenters were impressed, "Bro made it like a concert," and "Why am I crying??!?!"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently showing in theaters and is also available on various streaming services.

Side note: I'm old enough that I can't help but think of this "Peaches" song: