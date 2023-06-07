Southern Poverty Law Center releases its 2022 "Year in Hate" report, which includes Moms for Liberty for the first time

The Southern Poverty Law Center recently released its new report, "The Year in Hate and Extremism 2022," which documents the activities of hate groups in the United States in 2022. They explain:

In 2022, SPLC documented 1,225 hate and antigovernment extremist groups across the United States. Extremist ideas that mobilize these groups now operate more openly in the political mainstream. But the ascent of the hard right is not inevitable. We can push back against this rising authoritarianism and turn the tide.

Included for the first time is Moms for Liberty. SPLC describes the group in a tweet:

New #Extremist File: Moms for Liberty. These extremists are at the forefront of a movement that aims to gain power through school boards to attack #PublicEducation, ban books & remove curricula related to race, discrimination or LGBTQ+ identities.#YIH22

In the report they further explain:

Moms for Liberty is a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement. The group grew out of opposition to public health regulations for COVID-19, opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and has advocated books bans.

The Southern Poverty Law Center provides this overview of its mission:

The SPLC is the premier U.S. non-profit organization monitoring the activities of domestic hate groups and other extremists – including the Ku Klux Klan, the neo-Nazi movement, neo-Confederates, racist skinheads, antigovernment militias, Christian Identity adherents and others. We're currently tracking more than 1,600 extremist groups operating across the country. We publish investigative reports, train law enforcement officers and share key intelligence, and offer expert analysis to the media and public.

To read more about the Southern Poverty Law Center, visit their website. And you can read the full Year in Hate and Extremism 2022 report here.