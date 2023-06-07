Woman who shot neighbor through door charged with manslaughter

A Florida woman who allegedly yelled racial slurs then shot a neighbor dead was finally arrested and charged with manslaughter after the story hit national media. The minimal viable response from local authorities came after further reporting suggested that Susan Lorincz, 58, had also assaulted the children of Ajike Owens, 35, throwing items at them. Owens was shot and killed after knocking on Lorincz's door.

In a video posted on Facebook late Tuesday night, the sheriff said this was not a stand your ground case but "simply a killing." "Now many of you were struggling to understand why there was not an immediate arrest," the sheriff said. "The laws here in the state of Florida are clear. Now I may not like them. I may not agree with them. But however, those laws I will follow."

"Simply a killing," and yet no murder charge?