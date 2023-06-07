Writer's Guild hands out leaflets outside Apple store

As Apple hosted its Worldwide Developers Conference, members of the Writer's Guild of America gave out leaflets to shoppers outside Apple store at LA's premier outdoor mall, The Grove. The literature details their problems with the tech behemoth, contrasting the vast gap between Apple's yearly revenues ($260b in the last earnings call) with what the writers are asking for ($429m) to produce the content. Apple's share of the WGA's demands would come out to roughly $17M a year.

WGA member and co-chair of the negotiating committee Chris Keyser made it clear that it was the tech companies and their emphasis on efficiency and productivity at the expense of creativity that contributes to the deteriorating conditions writers now face. Apple+ programming such as Severance and Loot have already had their shooting schedules disrupted by the strike.