A 12-year-old boy rescues an adorable, squeaky newborn deer from his pool (video)

A baby deer fell into a Long Island backyard pool — not once, but twice — and fortunately a 12-year-old boy was around with his dad to scoop it out each time. The fawn turned out to be a much better swimmer than walker, wobbling and collapsing a few times once it was out of the water. But what the newborn lacked in coordination it made up for in adorably high-pitched squeaks, and within about an hour the helpless, bleating creature was reunited with its mom, according to CNN.

(Watch video of the rescue below, posted by the boy's dad, Greg Masaitis).

