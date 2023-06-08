Broadcaster Pat Robertson is dead at 93. Here's some quotes to remember him by

Pat Robertson, the conservative Baptist minister who founder became a media mogul and politician, is dead at 93, according to his own Christian Broadcasting Network

By the time of his resignation as the coalition's president in 2001 — Robertson said he wanted to concentrate on ministerial work — his impact on both religion and politics in the U.S. was "enormous," according to John C. Green, an emeritus political science professor at The University of Akron.

He said a lot in his long and varied life, but it's quite easy to summarize his opinions with a few quotes from the record.

What to do when your husband cheats:

"Males have a tendency to wander a little bit. And what you want to do is make a home so wonderful he doesn't want to wander."

What to do when you see gays on Facebook:

"same-sex guys kissing, do you like that? Well that makes me want to throw up"

What to do when your wife is terminally ill with Alzheimers:

"I know it sounds cruel, but if he's going to do something, he should divorce her and start all over again, but to make sure she has custodial care and somebody (is) looking after her."

Feminism:

"The feminist agenda is not about equal rights for women. It is about a socialist, anti-family political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism and become lesbians."

Wifely subservience:

"I know this is painful for the ladies to hear, but if you get married, you have accepted the headship of a man, your husband. Christ is the head of the household, and the husband is the head of the wife, and that's the way it is, period."

What to do about foreign leaders you don't like:

"You know, I don't know about this doctrine of assassination, but if he thinks we're trying to assassinate him, I think that we really ought to go ahead and do it."

What prevents tornadoes:

"If enough people were praying, (God) would've intervened. You could pray. Jesus stilled the storm. You can still storms."

What?

"I have a relatively good track record."