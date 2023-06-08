Diet water, melted ice cream, and other unusual room service requests

A new survey of nearly 500 hotels around the world reveals "the 10 most unusual room service requests," most of which don't actually seem so weird. In fact, I bet there are far more unusual requests that were left unspoken. In any case, here's the list:
- Diet water
- Melted ice cream
- Blowfish
- Boiled bottled water
- A cooked fish that the guest brought with them
- Cockle popcorn
- No-egg-white omelet
- Rice bowl for a dog
- Bison
- Eggless eggs in hell (shakshuka)
Hotels.com's "Room Service Report" also states that the most popular room service item is a burger. Meanwhile, some properties are trying to differentiate themselves with unique offers, as the UPI notes:
The Milestone Hotel in London offers in-room concerts from members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Post Oak Hotel in Houston offers a $1,600 burger with a 24-karat gold brioche bun, and the The Plaza Hotel in New York City offers a "Home Alone Sundae," a $300 Home Alone 2: Lost in New York-inspired dessert with 16 scoops of ice cream and several layers of toppings.