Diet water, melted ice cream, and other unusual room service requests

A new survey of nearly 500 hotels around the world reveals "the 10 most unusual room service requests," most of which don't actually seem so weird. In fact, I bet there are far more unusual requests that were left unspoken. In any case, here's the list:

Diet water Melted ice cream Blowfish Boiled bottled water A cooked fish that the guest brought with them Cockle popcorn No-egg-white omelet Rice bowl for a dog Bison Eggless eggs in hell (shakshuka)

Hotels.com's "Room Service Report" also states that the most popular room service item is a burger. Meanwhile, some properties are trying to differentiate themselves with unique offers, as the UPI notes: