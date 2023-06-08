Impromptu train station duet goes viral: Pianist and violinist take on Vivaldi's 'Summer'

At London's St. Pancras railway station, Aurelien Froissart, a French TikTok pianist, found himself performing an impromptu duet. A woman carrying a violin requested Vivaldi's "Summer," and Froissart played along on the station's public piano.

Froissart captioned the video, which now has nearly 51 million views, "This girl's request turned into the best duet I ever had."

The identity of the violinist was at first unknown but it has since been shared that she is Ugne Liepa Zuklyte, a a student at the Royal College of Music from Lithuania. She shares in her Instagram bio that her name, in Lithuanian, means fire. That sounds about right! (Neatorama)