Pence says we must "restore confidence in equal treatment under the law in this country" by not indicting Trump

Watch Presidential candidate Mike Pence backpedal and double-talk in an attempt to explain why "no one is above the law," while at the same time insisting that Donald Trump is above the law.

At CNN's Town Hall, Pence said of the Department of Justice's forthcoming potential indictment of Trump on multiple charges, "Now more than ever, we ought to be finding ways we could actually come together, and this kind of action by the Department of Justice, I think would only fuel further division in the country." That's the ticket, Mike. Letting Trump off the hook is a sure way to unite the country.

He then goes on to bizarrely say that America must prove to the world that it is "the symbol of justice in the world," by not bringing Trump to justice. "Indicting a former President in the United States sends a terrible message to the world."

The CNN moderator replied, "I just want to clarify, what you're saying is that if they believe he committed a crime, they should not go forward with an indictment? You just talked before about committing to the rule of law."

"Let me be clear that no one's above the law," said Pence, who sucked his teeth and went on an unclear tangent about how both he and Biden had classified documents at the personal residences. "But I would just hope that there would be a way for them to move forward without the dramatic and drastic and divisive step of indicting a former President of the United States. We've got to find a way to move our country forward and restore confidence in equal treatment under the law in this country."

Nothing restores confidence in equal treatment under the law like refusing to indict someone when the evidence shows they committed a serious crime.

Ah, Mike, you can always be counted on to protect the man who wanted to see you hanged for not helping him become the dictator of the United States.