Security cam catches two nearly-naked "witches" enjoying a "carcass-eating ritual" in homeowner's yard

Corinea Stanhope, 36, of Powell River, British Columbia shared this image and others from trail cam footage of her property that, she says, depicts "two witches holding a carcass-eating ritual."

"I don't know what the heck was up with that," Stanhope said.

I don't either but I'd bet those two "witches" in the photo aren't actual Wiccans.

Stanhope had placed the camera to see if the deer carcass she had seen earlier might attract interesting wildlife.

From Fox11: