Actor Doug Cockle, best known as the voice of the legendary Geralt of Rivia in all three The Witcher games (and countless crossovers and spinoffs), revealed on Twitter today that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. Luckily, treatment is apparently "looking good", and Cockle seeks to use this announcement to spread awareness of the disease.

I had no idea. Random check and Boom… I have full blown prostate cancer. Treatment ongoing but looking good so far. Men over 50… get a PSA test… just in case. 🙂❤️ More info at @ProstateUK #MensHealth #health #prostatecancerawareness #prostatehealth https://t.co/HFItTImvU2 — Doug Cockle 🐺⚔️🧸 (@DCockle) June 6, 2023

Naturally, developer CD Projekt Red chimed in to wish the Witcher luck with his latest battle.