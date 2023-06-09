"Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth" set to be the first next-gen game on two discs

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, the next part in the multi-part remake of the much-beloved Final Fantasy VII, looks to be absolutely colossal. So much so, in fact, that its physical edition comes on two discs in a move virtually unheard of since the PS2 days. Given the massive Blu-ray discs the PS5 (which is the only console the game will release on) uses, one has to marvel at either how terrible Square Enix is at compression or how much content will be packed into this game. Whatever the case may be, we'll allegedly find out earlier this year.