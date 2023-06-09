Look how big bald eagle dad Murphy's son has gotten!

Earlier this Spring we brought you the heartwarming story of Murphy, a 31-year-old bald eagle that lives at the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis, Missouri, who tried incubating a rock (to no avail), and was rewarded with his very own orphaned eaglet. He's spent the last few months raising the baby bird—whose fans have affectionately named "Rocky"—and, as you can see from this new photo of the pair that the sanctuary recently posted, Rocky isn't so little anymore:

Another family photo of Murphy and 23-126 sitting on the platform together. We also thought we'd share a view of what they are looking at when they look out from that platform. 3 of the 4 walls look out into the Missouri woods

The World Bird Sanctuary also recently tweeted a video of father and son:

First your baby takes your food, then he interrupts your bath time, and now he's mobile enough to take your favorite spot?! Murphy is probably wondering what outrage he'll be victim to next. Murphy is still taking it all well and is very tolerant of his baby.

Congrats, Murphy and Rocky (23-126)—keep up the good work!

