Sheriff's deputy accused of masturbating outside ice cream shop

According to a police report filed in Enfield, Connecticut, customers at the Smyth Ice Cream plaza there heard a "loud moaning noise" coming from a silver Chevy truck with its door open and a leg draped out of it. Within was a Sheriff's deputy, named as Todd Lafond, allegedly having a wank.

Todd Lafond, 51, who was formerly employed as a contractual deputy at the Hampden County Sheriff's Office was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace in the second degree in connection with the incident, according to an Enfield Police Department report.

According to the report, deputy sheriff Lafond told Enfield police that he was watching porn after getting dessert and "one thing led to another." Lafond was released on a $2,500 bond.