Subreddits planning to go dark over Reddit's initial public enshittification

Reddark is tracking which subreddits plan to go dark in protest of the site shutting off third-party clients (and doing various other things to make itself look fatter to potential investors in its upcoming IPO)

Big guns signed up for the protest, with tens of millions of subscribers, include r/aww, r/gaming, r/Music, r/Pics, r/todayilearned, r/art, r/diy, r/mildlyinteresting, and more.

On June 12th, many subreddits will be going dark to protest this policy. Some will return after 48 hours: others will go away permanently unless the issue is adequately addressed, since many moderators aren't able to put in the work they do with the poor tools available through the official app. This isn't something any of us do lightly: we do what we do because we love Reddit, and we truly believe this change will make it impossible to keep doing what we love.

I wouldn't be surprised at this point if Reddit took over high-traffic subreddits to prevent them being organized thusly by volunteer mods. But Reddit's also laying off 90 staffers, so maybe it has some hard choices.

Twitter becoming a billionaire's playground was Concerning, but at least someone there is having fun. Reddit's loss to ad-tech, UX opacity and all the rest of it will be a tragedy for everyone who reads it. It's the search term you use to make Google Search function properly, and it's all going away.