The Justice League are on their way to Warworld in a new trailer

When it comes to live-action media, DC comics have always been one step behind Marvel in the 21st century. Every once in a while, DC will produce genre-defining films like The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, and Joker, but more times than not, the studio has struggled to match Marvel's critical claim and brand recognition.

However, in the world of animation, DC is the top dog. Since the early 90s and the birth of the beloved DC animated universe- spearheaded by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, Alan Burnett, and several others- DC has been recognized as the gold standard in superhero cartoons.

In the early 2000s, DC started to produce a slew of direct-to-DVD films that continued to raise the bar for animated superhero content. And even though the brand suffered during the 2010s, a recent reboot of DC's direct-to-DVD content has been the perfect shot in the arm for the animation house. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Justice League: Warworld.